Mohammad Abbas wins the internet after bamboozling Ben Stokes

Abbas and his teammates celebrate after Ben Stokes’ dismissal/ Photo: Twitter

Pakistani right-arm medium fast bowler Mohammad Abbas delighted cricket buffs around the globe when he cleaned out stellar batsman Ben Stokes on Thursday with a delivery that was nothing short of magical.

Social media was ablaze with Abbas memes after the world saw Ben Stokes — considered by many as the best batsman in the world currently — be completely outsmarted by a delivery that nipped away from the left-handed batsman and crash onto the stumps.

Pakistan’s pace attack, spear-headed by Shaheen Afridi, put England on the back foot by taking three quick wickets in the beginning of the hosts’ innings.

Here’s how Twitter was in awe of Abbas’ accuracy of line and length when the video of Stokes dismissal went viral.

One person on Twitter labelled Abbas’ delivery as the “ball of the century”.

At stumps on Day 2 of the Pakistan vs England first Test, the hosts were 92/5 after having bowled out the tourists for 326 runs.