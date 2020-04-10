Mobile court fines eight people Tk 80,000 for arranging wedding in Savar

A Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) mobile court fined eight people of a bridal party Tk 80,000 in Savar because they had arranged a wedding programme in defiance of government directives to stay home in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The wedding was organised at Aminbazar in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, in the presence of Saiful Islam and Anwar Hossain, who are chairmen of Bangaon and Aminbazar union parishads respectively, our local correspondent reports.

Executive Magistrate of Rab-4 Anisur Rahman, who led the drive, told reporters that it was really unexpected that there were around 50 people in the programme and all were violating the government’s instruction.

He added that the two UP chairmen were asked not to arrange such ceremony during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

