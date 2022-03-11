Missile attack on Banglar Samriddhi: ‘We hoped we would return home’

Neighbours and relatives were gathering at ‘Ekhanai Nongor’, a house in Narkeltala of Satkhira town. The family seemed to be delighted, even more than it had been Eid. Monsurul Amin Khan, who survived the missile attack on the Bangladeshi vessel ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ at Alvia port of Ukraine, returned home at around 10:00pm on Wednesday.

When he arrived, his parents, wife and children burst into tears, tears of joy.

Salman Sarwar is another one of the lucky persons. From Sitakunda of Chattogram, he was the fourth engineer of Banglar Samriddhi. He burst into tears seeing family after landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Out of 29 sailors of Banglar Samriddhi, a vessel of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, one sailor has been killed in missile attack. After evacuation, 28 sailors returned home.