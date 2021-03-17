Minority homes attacked, vandalised over ‘Facebook post’ in Sunamganj

The houses of the minority people have come under attack in a village of Shalla upazila of Sunamganj centreing objectionable post in Facebook about Hefazat-e-Islam central leader Mamunul Haque.

The incident happened in Nowagaon village under Hobibpur union of the upazila on Wednesday morning.

Later, upazila administration and police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, police detained, Jhuman Das, 25, son of Gopesh Das from Nowagaon village, around 11:00pm on Tuesday night on charges of posting an objectionable status on Facebook.

After talking to police, residents and local representatives, Prothom Alo correspondent learnt that there was a rally of Hefazat-e-Islam in the Dirai upazlia town on Monday. Hefazat leaders including Mamunul Haque addressed the gathering.

A tense situation was prevailing in the area on that night after Jhuman Das from Shalla upazila posted an ‘objectionable’ status on Mamunul Haque in Facebook.

Later on Tuesday night, police detained Jhuman Das from Shalla’s Shwaskhai Bazaar.