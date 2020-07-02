Minhaj named MD of new Unilever entity in BD

Unilever announced Wednesday that KSM Minhaj, currently Customer Development Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, has been appointed the Managing Director of the newly acquired company, says a media release.

Unilever successfully completed acquiring 81.98 per cent shares of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Limited (GSKBD) from Set first and has proposed to rename the company as Unilever Consumer Care Limited subject to necessary approvals.

KSM Minhaj’s new role as Managing Director will be in effect from July 01, 2020.

Minhaj brings with him two decades of rich FMCG experience across multiple categories in Foods, Home and Personal Care, while leading both Marketing and Customer Development Functions as a member of the Management Committee of Unilever Bangladesh over the last 9 years, said the media release.

He started his career at Nestle Bangladesh in 2000, doing stints in Supply Chain and Brand Management before joining Unilever in 2006.

He was one of the youngest Marketing Directors of the country in 2011, leading a motivated and dynamic marketing team that successfully reshaped the Laundry, Skin and Hair portfolio delivering both competitive and profitable growth.

On his appointment, KSM Minhaj said: “It will be a huge privilege to lead Unilever’s nutrition business in Bangladesh. I cannot help but celebrate the moment as two of the most respected global organizations operating in Bangladesh join hands to take the nutrition business to a greater height.”

The Board of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Limited was reconstituted post-acquisition of 81.98 per cent shares of GSKBD by Unilever Overseas Holdings B.V. and Mr. Masud Khan is re-elected as the Chairman of the Board.

mirmostafiz@yahoo.com