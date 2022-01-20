Miller discusses human rights, enhancing cooperation with Momen at farewell meeting

The outgoing US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl R Miller, has discussed the importance of human rights and the rule of law, and enhancing cooperation on development, economic growth and security with Bangladesh.

He posted a photo of his farewell meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the State Guesthouse Padma in the city today.

“We discussed the strong long-standing US-Bangladesh partnership, the importance of human rights and the rule of law, and enhancing cooperation on development, economic growth and security,” he tweeted.

Earlier, a foreign ministry statement said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a new year’s greetings to Foreign Minister Momen and his wife.

The US-Bangladesh relationship witnessed some strain of late following the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and seven of its current and former officials.

The Biden administration also did not invite Bangladesh to the Democracy Summit on December 9-10 last year, triggering surprise among the diplomatic circle in Dhaka.

Late December, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen wrote to the US Secretary of State Blinken, requesting him to reconsider the sanctions.