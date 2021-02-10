‘Migrant realities do not match with high inflow of remittance’

First of all, the migrants are considered as a threat in any sort of crisis and that has been proved again. They were not only at risk in the destination countries, but also they were at risk back home. The media in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia had campaigns that the migrants should be thrown into the desert as they cause to the spread of coronavirus and the country has to be purified by driving them away.

Prominent stars in the Middle East said so. Cashing on this opportunity, their governments sent back many migrants cancelling all of their contracts. They thought there was no work, but the migrants would still have to be provided with all facilities and health protection. During the coronavirus, they provided wages and other facilities to their own workers, but they did not do so for the foreign workers. As they would not give wages and other facilities, they spread propaganda in their media outlets to mobilise the public opinion so that they can save that money. Malaysia has done this the most. Even in our country, a section of private TV channels and intellectuals in the campaign against coronavirus made a call to cautiously deal with the migrants. We are calling this as securitisation, which is in fact treating migrants as offenders. For this, many migrants had to go to jail.