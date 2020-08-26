Messi will attend Barcelona training, reports say

Lionel Messi will continue to train with Barcelona, starting next Monday at Ronald Koeman’s first training session as coach, Tyc Sports reported yesterday.

The Argentine pay television sports channel were among those reporting that Messi, who reportedly handed in a transfer request on Tuesday, would continue to train with the Blaugrana.

Earlier reports indicated that the 33-year-old would not train with the club again, but they still maintain that his decision is ‘irrevocable’.

The reason he has decided to continue training is that he is contractually obligated to do so. As he is hoping to exercise a clause in his contract to manufacture a move away from the Nou Camp, he does not want to breach it by refusing to train and complicating matters.

The Argentine is willing to exercise an exit clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club for free should he choose to do so. But, with the pandemic having extended the season, the deadline ended well before the season. Given such unusual circumstances, Messi’s authority to exercise the clause may still be valid.

El Pais reported that they had spoken to FIFA officials, who assured them that there was no precedence over the past 15 years, neither from FIFA nor from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that would sway them to rule in Barcelona’s favour.

Where Messi could end up is still a big question, but Manchester City seem to be favourites for now, with some reports saying representatives of the club will meet with Messi as soon as next week and others reporting that he had spoken to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola two weeks ago. There were also reports that his Messi’s father would fly and meet Manchester City representatives in the coming days.

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly still in the race, despite having told L’equipe that they would be unable to afford the six-time Ballon d’Or winner — who has a buyout clause of 100 million euros and an annual paycheque of 100 million euros — and still stay on the right side of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws.

Barcelona’s new sporting director Ramon Planes confirmed that Messi had never stated a desire to miss training.

He also insisted, in the first official club reaction to the Argentinian’s want-away demand, that the topic was “important news”.