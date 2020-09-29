Messi welcome to join Suarez, says Atletico president

Lionel Messi is welcome to join Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid if he still wants to play alongside the Uruguayan, Los Colchoneros president Enrique Cerezo has cheekily suggested.

After failing to secure a move away from Camp Nou, the Argentine again showed his disdain for those in charge by publicly lambasting them for the Uruguayan’s exit.

Suarez made his Atletico debut in Sunday’s 6-1 demolition of Granada, coming off the bench to devastating effect as he scored twice and claimed an assist.

And Cerezo has audaciously suggested Messi joins Suarez at the Wanda Metropolitano, borrowing a marketing slogan from Spanish nougat company El Almendro.

“In life, if you want something… If Leo Messi wants to play with Luis Suarez, I tell him the same thing that is said with nougat: ‘Let him come home for Christmas’. With desire, anything is possible,” he said on Cadena Cope.

Despite the turmoil at Barca over the past seven weeks, Cerezo showed support to his under-fire counterpart at Camp Nou, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“Everything [with the Suarez signing] went perfectly well,” he said. “Bartomeu is a good friend and a great president.

“At the moment things are not going well at Barcelona, but he has acted as he had to act and nothing else has happened. The signing was not complicated, the player plays where he wanted to play.”