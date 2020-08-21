Messi sees future away from Camp Nou after Koeman meeting, RAC1 reports

Lionel Messi has been frustrated with Barcelona management for some time this season and the 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich appears to have seen the Argentine’s patience come to an end.

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, Leo Messi told new coach Ronald Koeman that he sees his future away from the Camp Nou. Messi, who interrupted his holidays to meet with Ronald Koeman, reportedly told the new coach that he finds himself “more out of the club than inside it”.

The report also says that Messi is aware that leaving will be difficult given that he still has a contract with the club till June 2021. Next season he can leave for free when his contract expires.

Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler, who covers Spanish football for Esporte Interativo and one who anticipated the departure of Neymar to PSG had reported earlier that Messi wanted to leave this season and not later. He also reported that the current sports project does not please him.

Barcelona have so far not made any comments regarding the meeting between Koeman and Messi.