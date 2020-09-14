Mehidy working hard to get back to his best

All the cricketing activities were on hold after 16 March due to the outbreak of the respiratory disease. However, a few cricketers started an individual training programme set off by BCB before Eid-ul-Adha, which is still going on. Mehidy is one of the regular players who join the programme.

“Before coming to Dhaka, I practised in Khulna. It’ll take some times to get my natural bowling back. I’m trying my best so that I can do it faster. I’ve talked to our spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori. He gave me some tips on what I’m trying to follow,” Mehidy added.

Till the date, Mehidy represented Bangladesh in 22 Tests, 41 ODIs and 13 T20Is bagging 90, 40 and four wickets respectively. He is more successful at home than abroad. He scalped 61 wickets in his 11 Tests played in the home while he took 29 wickets in his other 11 Tests held abroad.