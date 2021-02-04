Mehidy, Mustafizur give Bangladesh edge over Windies

Mustafizur Rahman claimed two early wickets after Mehidy Hasan struck his maiden Test hundred to put Bangladesh on top in the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.

Mehidy hit 103 off 168 balls to guide the hosts to 430 in their first innings before Mustafizur’s 2-18 helped them reduce the tourists to 75-2 at stumps on the second day.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner put 51 runs in an unbroken third-wicket stand to stave off further damage after Mustafizur rattled the visitors by dismissing John Campbell and Shayne Moseley early.