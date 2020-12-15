Meet With Home Boss: Hefajat sticks to its stance on sculpture

Calling sculptures anti-Islamic, Qawmi madrasa-based clerics, many of whom are Hefajat leaders, have proposed that the government construct minarets instead of sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Led by Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of madrasa education board (Befaq), a 12-member delegation came up with the proposal at a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his residence in the capital on Monday night.

Coming out of the hour-long meeting, Hefajat-e Islam Nayeb-e-Amir Ataullah Hafezzi termed it fruitful. He claimed that the minister did not oppose their argument against the establishment of sculptures or idols.

“We have also told the minister not to set up Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s sculpture in the city’s Dholaipar as there are many mosques, madrasas and Islamic institutions in the area,” Ataullah told The Daily Star.

Ataullah is also the chairman of Khelafat Andolon, a political party registered with the Election Commission.

A Hefajat leader, wishing not to be named, said they told the minister that the government could build monuments like the Qutab Minar in India at different places inscribing 99 names of Allah on them to show respect to Bangabandhu.

A government official present at the meeting said its atmosphere was nice and that both sides placed their arguments in an amicable way.

Asked about the meeting’s outcome, the home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, yesterday said discussions with the Islamic clerics on the sculpture issue was fruitful and that the talks would continue.

“I want to make it clear that the government will not go beyond the constitution. We will not do anything that hurts people’s religious sentiment,” he told reporters at the secretariat.

In reply to another query, the home boss, however, claimed that his party Awami League was not maintaining a policy of “bowing down before anyone” to resolve the ongoing crisis over Bangabandhu’s sculpture.

More discussions would be held to settle all issues, raised by the Alems, in a friendly manner, he said.

“We think a beautiful environment has been created … They have agreed with us that no one should vandalise anything or violate law. They told us to remain vigilant to stop propaganda being spread on Facebook over opposing Bangabandhu’s sculpture. They also said they won’t wage any movement. They want to solve the issue through talks,” he said.

Asaduzzaman mentioned that discussions took place with the clerics on their five-point demand, including establishment of “Mujib Minar” instead of sculptures of Bangabandhu.

He said even Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may hold discussions on a larger scale to resolve the issue.

Replying to another question, the minister said the construction of Bangabandhu’s sculpture in Dholaipar was underway. He, however, said: “No decision has yet been made on whether the sculpture will exist there.”

“We will resolve all those issues through discussions.”

About Hefajat’s demand for building “Mujib Minar” with 99 names of Allah, he said they also discussed the matter. “We have told them that sculptures are not meant for worshiping.”

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, Befaq Secretary General and also a top Hefajat leader Maulana Mahfuzul Haque, Maulana Farid Uddin Masud, Maulana Nurul Islam, and Maulana Ruhul Amin, among others, were present at the meeting on Monday.

A section of Qawmi madrasa-based clerics on December 5 came up with their five-point proposal. On December 7, two sedition cases were filed with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court against Hefajat Amir Junayed Babunagari, its Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque and Nayeb-e-Amir of Islami Andolon Bangladesh Syed Faizul Karim.

Under its new leadership, Hefajat has recently been speaking against the construction of Bangabandhu’s sculptures, terming them anti-Islamic.

They demanded that the government finds an alternative way in light of Islamic rules to show respect to Bangabandhu.

Several top ministers of the government have been arguing that sculptures and idols are not the same and that sculptures exist even in many Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran.