May not loan defaulters, corrupt people get nomination in next election: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Prothom Alo

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya
File photo

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya said the economy would be devastated if competency, efficiency and transparency are not ensured.

He also said the new election commission has to be tough so that the loan defaulters and corrupt people cannot contest the next election.

Debapriya Bhattacharya made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a shadow parliament ‘the government’s willingness to protect discipline in the financial sector’. The Debate for Democracy organised it at FDC on Saturday.

Organisation’s chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury presided over it, says a press release.

Debapriya Bhattacharya said bank owners have to be aware so that loan defaulters cannot become members of Bangladesh Association of Bankers (BAB).

He also said social hatred has to be spread against the loan defaulters and those who have created anarchy in the financial sector.

Remarking that Bangladesh Bank has lack of willingness and competence to ensure good governance, Debapriya Bhattacharya said the influential people in the banking system ignore the directives of Bangladesh Bank.

The eminent economist said alongside democracy and good governance, discipline in the financial sector is essential for sustainable development.

Bangladesh graduation from the LDC would not be sustainable if transparency and accountability in the banking sector is not enshured.

Despite implementation of many visible mega projects, the country like Sri Lanka has to take loan from Bangladesh as they could not ensure good governance in the financial sector.

Debaters of American International University and Stamford University jointly won in the debate contest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here