Mashrafe arranges harvesting machine for Narail farmers

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is continuing his charity and social works to support the country’s coronavirus victims.
Apart from his charity works, Mashrafe has arranged some combined harvester machines and other equipment for the farmers of his home district Narail, where sufficient number of labourers is not available due to lockdown, following deadly COVID-19.
Mashrafe, also an MP from the Narail-2 constituency, requested the agriculture ministry to provide four combined harvester machines for his district, but the ministry allocated two machines alongside three paddy reaping machines.
One combine harvester machine has already reached Narail and the other allocated equipment will reach there soon.
Earlier, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza also decided to put some of his favourite cricketing kits that he possessed for 16 years up for auction. But he did not confirm which things he would put up for auction.
Apart from aiding the people with essential things regularly, he also set a disinfection chamber at the main gate of Narail Sadar Hospital.
The Narail Express Foundation (NEF), the charity run by Bangladesh cricket’s most successful captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, launched a mobile medical unit in the first week of April to serve his home district during the coronavirus pandemic.