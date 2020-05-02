Mashrafe arranges harvesting machine for Narail farmers

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is continuing his charity and social works to support the country’s coronavirus victims.

Apart from his charity works, Mashrafe has arranged some combined harvester machines and other equipment for the farmers of his home district Narail, where sufficient number of labourers is not available due to lockdown, following deadly COVID-19.

Mashrafe, also an MP from the Narail-2 constituency, requested the agriculture ministry to provide four combined harvester machines for his district, but the ministry allocated two machines alongside three paddy reaping machines.

One combine harvester machine has already reached Narail and the other allocated equipment will reach there soon.