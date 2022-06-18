Marriage Italian Style: Aziz Ansari Marries Swedish Scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Intimate Wedding in Tuscany

The 40-year-old two-time Emmy-winning stand-up comedian, actor, writer, director and producer, announced his engagement during a Dec. 2, 2021 surprise set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. He told the crowd that he wanted his future child to be more Indian than Danish.

Earlier in 2019, during a performance at the Radio City Music Hall, the “Master of None” star had confessed of being “smitten” by Campbell. He said wanted to take her to India to meet his grandmother.

In a May 22 profile on Campbell, MEAWW said Campbell, a forensic data scientist who worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, has “a very impressive resume.” She has a master’s degree in Physics from the University of Manchester, and a Ph.D. in Plasmonic Aluminium Metamaterials from King’s College London. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a teaching assistant while completing her doctorate. While getting her Ph.D., she also served as a mentor with an educational program (ORBYT mission) at the UK-based organization Twinkle Space Mission.

Ansari was set to make his feature directorial debut with “being Mortal” for Searchlight, based on surgeon, writer, and public health researcher Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.”

The couple was first spotted at the US Open in 2018, and were seen smiling and laughing. At a point, Ansari was seen whispering in her ear and waving at the crowd on Sept. 3. At the time, Campbell’s mother had confirmed to Daily Mail that it was indeed her daughter who was spotted with Ansari.

The photos created quite a buzz, as they signaled that Ansari was finally moving on after the sexual harassment allegation. In January 2018, Ansari was accused by a 22-year-old photographer who claimed that the comedian forced her into having oral sex with him and engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct during the night they spent together.

In a story published on the now-defunct website babe.net, a woman with the pseudonym Grace described a date with Ansari during which she felt he had been overly aggressive, and had pressured her into sex. “It really hit me that I was violated,” she told the reporter. “I felt really emotional all at once when we sat down there. That whole experience was actually horrible.”At the time he responded to the claims stating he was “surprised and concerned.”

At a pop-up show in New York City in February 2019, Ansari publicly addressed the allegations for the first time. “It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person,” he told the audience.

Of course, he stayed out of the public eye for more than a year before returning to Netflix for 2019’s comedy special “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” in which he addressed the allegations and subsequent backlash against him, and seemed like a man grateful for the opportunity to tell jokes onstage for a living.

Ansari was set to make his feature directorial debut with “Being Mortal” for Searchlight, based on surgeon, writer, and public health researcher Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.” Ansari will star in the film along with Bill Murray. Gawande’s 2014 non-fiction book tackles the hardest challenge of his profession and examines how medicine can not only improve life but also the process of its ending.

However, a few weeks after the film’s production began on March 28 in Los Angeles, it was suspended after a complaint about Murray’s “inappropriate behavior” on set. The film is slated for a 2023 release, but it’s unclear at this point if the suspension will affect that plan.