Marathon in Dhaka: Commuters stuck in traffic jam

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today imposed a seven-hour traffic restriction on Hatirjheel and surrounding areas, beginning at 5am, for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2022 — resulting in severe traffic congestion in the capital.

Usually, Dhaka streets see increased traffic on workday mornings. The restrictions worsened the gridlock.

Earlier, DMP had requested commuters in Dhaka to avoid roads in Hatirjheel and take alternate routes during the period.

From Bangladesh Army Stadium-Kakoli-Gulshan-2-Gulshan-1 to Hatirjheel — similar restrictions were in place.

Many office-goers were seen walking to their destinations since morning, as vehicles were stuck for a long period.

The Pragati Sarani road was severely congested, our correspondent reported from the spot. In addition, traffic jams were reported in Malibagh, Moghbazar, Jahangir Gate, and Khilkhet areas.

Rabiul Islam got on the bus from Malibagh intersection, to go to his office in Gulshan, at 9:30am. The bus he was on had been stuck at the same spot for over an hour.

Samiul Alam was on his way from Badda to Uttara. “During office hours, I face traffic jams in Dhaka. Due to the restrictions today, some roads are closed — causing even more suffering. The marathon could have been held on a weekly holiday,” he said.

The Uttara-Mohakhali route was also clogged. A long line of vehicles was seen on Mohakhali flyover.

Mir Nazmul Alam, father of an O-level candidate, posted photos of traffic jam on the Facebook group ‘Traffic Alert’. “My son’s (exam) centre is in Sector-4, Uttara. We left Rampura at 12pm, and after seeing the state of the road, I’m not sure if my son will be able to take the test today.”

After the marathon ended, traffic movement resumed in Hatirjheel area.