Many things said in a frenzy of rage but those are nothing but lies: Mirza Fakhrul

Indicating ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “No doubt you have a huge contribution in the Liberation War. We do not deny that but at the same time we cannot accept if you deny the contributions of the main hero of the liberation.”

He also said people fought through so many hardships in the nine months during the Liberation War, more than 10 million people took shelter in the neighbouring country as refugees, and a huge number of women were raped. But, nowadays those things are not beings mentioned.

The BNP leader said this at a discussion, organised at the National Press Club on Tuesday afternoon as part of the party’s programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Liberation War.