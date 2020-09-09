Mancini pleased with dominance: Haaland hits brace in Northern Ireland rout

Nicolo Barella extended Italy’s two-year unbeaten run as he scored the winner in Monday’s 1-0 victory away to the Netherlands in the Nations League while Erling Haaland netted twice for Norway in a 5-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy saw their record 11-match winning streak end with last week’s draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina but got the best of the Netherlands in Amsterdam courtesy of Inter Milan midfielder Barella’s header in first-half stoppage time.

Barella’s header on a Ciro Immobile cross made the difference in Amsterdam, but all the statistics went in their favour too. The Azzurri had 57 per cent possession, completed 528 passes to 339, and recovered 44 balls to 36.

Mancini pointed out ‘it’s not easy to dominate the Netherlands on their home turf’ after their 1-0 victory.

“The whole team played well, because it’s not easy to dominate the Netherlands on their home turf. We could also have won by a bigger margin,” said the coach in his press conference.

“Naturally, in the last few minutes we felt tired and they kept putting long balls forward, with Virgil van Dijk a defender going upfront. Overall, Gigio Donnarumma only made one real save in the 90 minutes.”

Italy move top of League A, Group 1 while Poland registered their first points after a 2-1 win over Bosnia in Zeneca despite the continued absence of rested striker Robert Lewandowski.

Haris Hajradinovic put Bosnia ahead on 24 minutes with a penalty but Kamil Glik’s powerful header pulled Poland level at the break before Kamil Grosicki nodded home the winner.

Romania came out on top against Austria in Klagenfurt, with Denis Alibec, Dragos Grigore and Alexandru Maxim on target in a 3-2 victory.

Christoph Baumgartner had equalised for the hosts and Karim Onisiwo struck a late consolation as Austria ceded top place in League B, Group 1 to their opponents.

Norway shook off their opening loss to Austria as Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland helped tear apart Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Paddy McNair cancelled out Mohamed Elyounoussi’s fine finish but Haaland, who struck his first international goal in Friday’s defeat, thumped in from the edge of the area to restore Norway’s lead.

Alexander Sorloth scored twice, the second via an assist from Haaland who completed the scoring on the hour with another superb finish.

Scotland scraped past an inexperienced Czech Republic 2-1 in Olomouc to go top of League B, Group 2.

The Czechs on Sunday announced a squad comprising 21 newcomers for the Scotland encounter after two backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.