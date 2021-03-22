Man with no IT access framed under DSA

Despite continued criticism following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in police custody and torture on cartoonist Ahmed Kabir, harassment using Digital Security Act (DSA) continues unabated. Recently the national dailies carried a report about a man being accused under the DSA, even though he has no access to internet or any smartphone.

According to DSA, a person will be brought under the act if he commits a crime using such technology. Then how on earth can a case be filed under this act against someone who has no knowledge of digital platforms?

According to the news sent by Bhairab and Kishoreganj correspondents of Prothom Alo, a case has been filed in Bajitpur of Kishoreganj under the Digital Security Act, against a farmer who does not have a Facebook account. The farmer’s name is Abu Zaman. He is now on the run due to the case.

According to the case, Al Amin, the No. 1 accused, tarnished the social status of the family by uploading obscene posts on his Facebook against Gias Uddin alias Genu Sikder, the principal of Sikdar Model Academy in Bilpar Gazaria, the father of plaintiff Mizan Sikder. The case statement also said, accused No. 2 Abu Zaman encouraged No.1 accused to do so.