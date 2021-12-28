Man arrested for raping schoolgirl in Motijheel

Police yesterday arrested a man in a case filed for raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in the capital’s Motijheel.

The accused rapist Shimul Ahmed (27) was arrested hours after the victim’s father filed a rape against him at Motijheel Police Station, said Yeasir Arafat, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Talking to reporters, the victim’s family alleged that the girl, a class seven student, developed a friendship with Shimul, through Facebook several days ago.

Following the friendship, the accused went to the girl’s house around 11 am on Sunday and raped her when no one was at the house, they said.

The family filed the case yesterday after they came to know about the incident.

Police took the victim to One Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for a medical check-up, the family added.

OC Yeasir Arafat said they are looking into the matter.