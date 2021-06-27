Major (retd) Sinha murder: 15 accused including Liaqat Ali, Pradeep indicted

A Cox’s Bazar court framed charges against 15 accused, including suspended inspector Liaqat Ali and former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, in a case filed over Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder.

Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judges Court Judge Md Ismail passed the order around 1:00pm and set July 26 to July 28 for recording statements of the witnesses.

The court also rejected bail petitions of six accused — Pradeep Kumar Das, Liaqat Ali, suspended sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakshit, suspended constables Sagar Deb, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.

Faridul Alam, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the developments to our staff correspondent in Cox’s Bazar.

The indictment order came in presence of all the accused, the public prosecutor said.

Additional policemen and ansar members were deployed in the court area.

The other accused are: Safanur Karim, Liton Mia, Md Abdullah, Md Shahjahan, Md Rajib, Rubel Sharma, Nurul Amin, Nezam Uddin, and Ayaz Uddin.

Investigators on December 13, last year submitted the charge sheet of the case accusing the 15 accused.

On July 31, Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan died in police firing at a check-post in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf upazila.

Later, on August 5, Sinha’s elder sister filed a murder case accusing OC Pradeep, SI Nandadulal and several others with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in connection with the murder.