Mail campaign by the Bangladeshi Americans during Modi’s US visit

Bangladeshi Americans are urged to email their Senators and the President, urging them to uphold the democratic process in Bangladesh. Sample letters are listed below.

Re: Bangladesh election issues during Modi’s visit

Dear President:

Concerned Bangladeshi/Americans are highly apprehensive about the upcoming Indian PM’s visit to the USA. Reading Indian media, I understand that Modi may discuss the Bangladesh election issues with President Biden. He is expected to lobby for Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh under an illegal mandate for many years. India wants her to continue ruling Bangladeshi people as before, whether legitimately or not. The BJP and the current PM think Hasina is a true friend of India who bends backward to prosecute Indian agendas on the Bangladeshi people simply because it helps India. They interfered in Bangladeshi elections several times.

People in Bangladesh are fed-up with India’s interference in Bangladeshi elections and affairs of the state. The Biden administration has taken a bold step to warn the present regime to conduct a free and fair election toward achieving people’s genuine wishes.

I urge your good offices not to bow down to any agendas that will rob the Bangladeshi people of their voting rights under a free and fair election.

I trust your excellent work, and I am sure you will support acts that will bring about a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

Sincerely

Re: Bangladesh election issues during Modi’s visit

Dear Senator:

Concerned Bangladeshi/Americans are highly apprehensive about the upcoming Indian PM’s visit to the USA. Reading Indian media, I understand that Modi may discuss the Bangladesh election issues with President Biden. He is expected to lobby for Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh under an illegal mandate for many years. India wants her to continue ruling Bangladeshi people as before, whether legitimately or not. The BJP and the current PM think Hasina is a true friend of India who bends backward to prosecute Indian agendas on the Bangladeshi people simply because it helps India. They interfered in Bangladeshi elections several times.

People in Bangladesh are fed-up with India’s interference in Bangladeshi elections and affairs of the state. The Biden administration has taken a bold step to warn the present regime to conduct a free and fair election toward achieving people’s genuine wishes.

I urge your good office to convey to the President not to bow down to any agendas that will rob the Bangladeshi people of their voting rights under a free and fair election.

I trust your excellent work, and I am sure you will support acts that will bring about a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

Sincerely

You need to be heard in Washington DC. Our representatives need to uphold democratic values in Bangladesh.