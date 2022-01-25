Mahmudullah, Russell help Dhaka to first win

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle tested negative for Covid-19, having landed in Bangladesh yesterday and was included for Fortune Barishal’s match against Dhaka but there was still not enough firepower to ignite the day-match’s slumbering tempo which once again failed to produce the runs as Minister Group of Dhaka defeated Barishal by four wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Barishal seamers were on fire defending a small total of 129 for eight. Shofiqul Islam and Alzarri Joseph got the ball to talk with the former scalping Tamim Iqbal’s wicket in his first over. Tamim fell for for a duck as he tried to charge the bowler to see his stumps disturbed. Next over, Joseph picked up two before Shofiqul got the ball to swing in his second over to castle Mohammad Shahzad. Mahmudullah, together with Shuvagata Hom, started the rebuilding phase as they recovered from four for 10 runs in three overs thanks to a 69-run stand. Shuvagata departed to Dwayne Bravo after a 25-ball 29 but the stage was set for Andre Russell and he walloped a 15-ball 31 to close the equation at the end. Mahmudullah’s cool captain’s knock during a run-a-ball 47 saw Dhaka pick up their first win of the tournament, having lost two of their previous matches. Riyad departed before the winning runs were hit but Dhaka assailed Barishal by four wickets.

Earlier, Barishal batters struggled with the run-rate after being sent in to bat, losing three wickets in the Powerplay despite Tamim Iqbal giving early reprieve to Shykat Ali, dropping a dolly of a catch. Gayle came in to bat at number five and put on a 37-run stand before Shakib was removed by Rubel Hossain after a 19-ball 23. Nurul Hasan too departed soon after before Dwayne Bravo and Gayle started getting away some boundaries. Gayle departed to a 30-ball 36 and Bravo remained unbeaten on a 26-ball 33 as Barishal reached 129 for eight.