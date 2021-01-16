Mahmud, Mahedi, Shoriful in 18-man squad

Pacers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan are the three uncapped players named today in the 18-man Bangladesh ODI squad for the three-match series against the West Indies.

The two pacers and the spinner were rewarded for their consistent performances since cricket started in the country following a long break due to the pandemic. There was no place, however, for left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed who was in the preliminary squad.

Meanwhile, pacer Taskin Ahmed, who recently got injured, was deemed fit enough to be called alongside Saif Uddin, who recovered from an injury recently.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the first two ODIs on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on January 25.

ODI Squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim. Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Saif Uddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam