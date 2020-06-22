‘Mafia’ syndicate controls Bangladesh Bank

There is a huge difference between the last Awami League government and the one at the helm now. They seem to be like enemies. After all, being elected by the people gives a different sort of strength. The present government does not have that strength. That is why they are held hostage by the bank owners. Awami League no longer looks to the people to come to power and so has no liability towards the people. And so the general depositors are at risk. This government is defaulter-friendly. The loan defaulters are favoured time and again.

The former finance minister had taken up initiative for reforms in the banking sector. The present finance minister had spoken on those lines in the last budget, but not this time. He has avoided mentioning the matter as it will just give rise to discussion. The government is unwilling to listen to such discussions. They will simply impose decisions and everyone will accept these.

We do not expect the present finance minister to take any initiative for bank reforms because he has taken certain measures that go completely contrary to reforms. He has fixed the interest rates, going against the market. The government represents those who have made money illegally. That is why the highest interest rate on loans is 9 percent, but the interest in deposits can be as low as the banks want. In other words, the depositors be damned, it is only the wealthy that matter.

If the government wants to reform the banking sector, then everyone presently involved in the finance sector will have to be removed. Professionals will have to be appointed. Professionals will have to be consulted, and they can be pro-Awami League. Surely pro-Awami League economists will not advise the government wrongly.

The budget that has been declared this time is not based on facts, but on imagination. The finance minister must be a poet. Whatever has come to his mind, he has poured into the budget. The budget doesn’t even warrant discussion. If things continue in this manner, the country will be bankrupt. And 160 million of the people will be submerged in this bankruptcy.

We are in very bad times. It is only the prime minister who can save us from this evil nexus. We wait for that.

* Khondokar Ibrahim Khaled is former deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank

*This analytical report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by ‘Ayesha Kabir.