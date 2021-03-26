Madrasa students block Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Over a hundred students with sticks were seen at the Jatrabari section of Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 7:30pm. The students set afire tires in some places of the flyover.

Commuters were undergoing intolerable sufferings due to the blockade.

Anwar Hossain, driver of a CNG-run autorickshaw told Prothom Alo that he was stranded at Shonir Akhra area since evening.

At least 50 policemen were seen at East Rasulpur area of Jatrabari.