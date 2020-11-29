Madaripur DC’s decision: Restricting the rights not acceptable

A recent announcement made by the Madaripur Deputy Commissioner (DC) created mixed reactions among the people. One of the two decisions was that teenager and young students cannot stay out after dusk. The second decision was there will be no televisions at tea stalls and that seized valuable assets will be destroyed. Many may think that both decisions are good for society. In response to the question, the DC claimed that she has the power to take such action under the law. It is wrong to claim to have power. Under the law, public servants do not have powers, they have jurisdiction. They are public servants in the public interest.

A case was filed against several officials, including the DC, for setting fire to four dredger machines used for landfills. The court dismissed it, but the prevailing law does not support the destruction of illegal or confiscated property by anyone’s verbal order. On 26 November, the plaintiff in the case told us that he had not received any notice neither was any drive by mobile court conducted. The matter demands a judicial inquiry.