Low wages a barrier to sustainable development

There is no fixed minimal wage in Bangladesh. There are some specific wage structures in a few sectors. ILO has based the report on the wages in the unskilled and informal sector. Pakistan’s workers are in better position that Bangladeshi workers in terms of wages. The minimum monthly wage in Pakistan is 491 dollars in terms of purchase capacity which is the highest in South Asia.
Bangladeshi workers produce more even though they get lower wages. If wages increase, their productivity will undoubtedly increase further. Therefore, the government and the owners should reconsider the issue of wages. If higher wages are paid, workers will work harder, which will benefit the industry and the owners. Owners need to shed the tendency to make more profit with lower wages.
According to the ILO, Australia pays the highest wages in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, the minimum wage in the country was 2,166 dollars in 2019 considering the purchasing capacity. The average monthly wage in this region is 381 dollars.
Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia are the developed countries in the Asia pacific region and the minimum wages in those countries are pretty high. Expecting higher wages like in developed countries may be wrong for Bangladeshi workers. Then again, why don’t they get equal or wages close to that of workers in Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka?
This ILO data was made in 2019. But in the pandemic period in 2020, the condition of the workers in Bangladesh has become more critical. A significant number of workers lost their jobs and some had wage cuts. Informal workers are more vulnerable than in the formal sector. People related to this sector need to understand that the productivity will not increase if wages are low. Sustainable development of industries and the country cannot be expected in these circumstances.