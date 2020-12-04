Low wages a barrier to sustainable development

According to the ILO, Australia pays the highest wages in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, the minimum wage in the country was 2,166 dollars in 2019 considering the purchasing capacity. The average monthly wage in this region is 381 dollars.

Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia are the developed countries in the Asia pacific region and the minimum wages in those countries are pretty high. Expecting higher wages like in developed countries may be wrong for Bangladeshi workers. Then again, why don’t they get equal or wages close to that of workers in Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka?