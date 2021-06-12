Low pressure over the Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal no. 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no. three as a low pressure has formed over northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under its influence, a deep convection is happening over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a warning message on the website of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, north Bay and adjoining areas, the message adds.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to regular weather bulletin by the met office.

Moderate rains or thundershowers are also likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin adds.