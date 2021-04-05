Lockdown: Shopkeepers at New Market, Bashundhara take to street

Dhaka New Market and Bashundhara City Shopping Complex-based shopkeepers staged demonstration in front of the respective markets on 4 April, protesting against the ban on their business activities during the seven-day lockdown starting on 5 April.

Shopkeepers at Chandichawk, Gausia, Chandrima, Nilkhet and the adjacent shopping hubs also participated in the protest programme.

A sub-inspector at New Market police station, Tabibar Rahman, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

With the similar demand, shopkeepers at the Bashundhara Shopping Complex also demonstrated in front of the complex at 4:00pm.