Lockdown and livelihood: Consider marginalised and working people

The government has said that both life and livelihood must be protected. In that case life will get priority. It would be a great achievement if the rate of infection and death could be brought under control through the restrictions that have been imposed. But for that, the government has to take realistic initiatives and look at the issue in a holistic manner. Scattered steps will do no good.

In a country where about one-fourth of the population still lives below the poverty line, with 80 per cent of the total working population working in the informal sector, maintaining a livelihood balance is not only difficult, but extremely difficult. It is important to consider what will happen if the source of income of the poor is blocked. It is impossible to enforce restrictions without taking any measures regarding their livelihood. Low-income people and workers have protested against the restrictions. Hawkers and small traders from different areas including New Market have taken to the streets demanding the opening of shops. Earlier, motorbike riders also protested against the ban on ride-sharing.