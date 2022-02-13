Local newspaper office attacked in N’ganj for publishing Taqi murder news

The office of a local newspaper in Narayanganj city came under attack by a group of miscreants allegedly for publishing the news of Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder.

The incident happened at the office of Dainik Somoyer Narayanganj located at Chasara around 12:30pm, reports our local correspondent.

Arif Hossain Konak, a staff reporter of the newspaper told this correspondent that over 100 people on motorcycles reached near the newspaper office around 12:15pm.

After entering the office, they started verbally abusing the office staff and wanted to know the reason why the news item– the draft charge sheet issued by Rab over Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder — was published on February 11.

They also threatened the office staff and journalists to apologise for this news by tomorrow, otherwise, they will burn the newspaper office and shoot the editor, said Konok.

He said the attackers also vandalised CCTV camera of the office and also took away the hard disk of the CCTV after breaking it.

Security guard of the newspaper Hafiz Uddin told The Daily Star that suddenly over 100 people started entering the newspaper office. “When I tried to stop them, they pushed. Later I informed the editor over phone”.

Jabed Ahmed Jewel, publisher and editor of the newspaper, alleged that the followers of Ajmeri Osman, the son of late Jatiya Party MP Nasim Osman, carried out the attack.

Zaidul Alam, superintendent of Narayanganj police said they came to know about the matter. Police officers have visited the spot. “We will take legal action if anyone makes a written complaint”.

The correspondent could not reach Ajmeri Osman for comments as his mobile was found switched off.