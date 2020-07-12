Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley

Liverpool’s 100 percent Premier League home record ended on Saturday as the champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Anfield.

Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the 69th minute after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a first-half lead.

Liverpool, on 93 points, must win their last three games if they are to beat Manchester City’s record total of 100 points from two years ago. Burnley are ninth on 50 points.

The last time Liverpool failed to win at Anfield in the league was in January, 2019, when they drew 1-1 with Leicester City.