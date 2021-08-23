Lightning strikes kill seven in Dinajpur

In Upashahar, lightning struck four teenagers aged between 12 and 17 at around 3:00pm while they were playing football at a playground nearby the pond of Monwar Chowdhury under no. 4 railgumti area.

The deceased are Md Apon, son of Sadiqul Islam; Sajjad Hossain, son of Aminul Islam, Md Hasan, son of Siddique Hossain and Mim Hossain, son of Raju Mondal.