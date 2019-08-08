LGRD state minister: Dengue is an elite class mosquito

File photo: State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee speaks at Milk Vita’s special general meeting and management committee election at the Dhugdha Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 UNB

‘As much as the country is getting forward, the problems of the people are increasing as well as diseases are increasing’

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Swapan Bhattacharjee has termed dengue (Aedes aegypti mosquito) as an elite class mosquito.

“As much as the country is getting forward, the problems of the people are increasing as well as diseases are increasing,” the state minister told a seminar titled “Amar Gram Amar Shohor (My village, my city), at Bangabandhu Academy for Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development (BAPARD) in Kotalipara upazila of Gopalganj on Thursday.

“Dengue is an elite class mosquito. This type of mosquitoes is seen in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kolkata,” he said.

As Bangladesh is going to be a developed country, Aedes mosquitoes have arrived in the country, he added.

While addressing as the chief guest, he said: “The present government is sincerely working to materialize the dreams of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

BAPARD director general Sheikh Md. M Moniruzzaman presided over the seminar while its director (Administration) Dr Alamgir Hossain, leaders of Kotalipara upazila unit of Awami League, and officials and representatives of local government bodies, among others, attended the seminar.

“Bangladesh emerged as an independent country under the courageous leadership of Bangabandhu… Soon after the independence, Bangabandhu had undertaken an arduous task of building a ‘Golden Bangladesh’ reconstructing the war-ravaged country,” the state minister said.

Swapan urged the people of all strata to enhance the efforts of the government for building an economically advanced country.