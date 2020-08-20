Let all debate end with Sinha killing

Police officials said the probe committee, in effect, issued a letter to the Teknaf police station but the police were actually not allowed to stay there. The committee asked a police patrol team to leave the place.

After the hearing, the newsmen asked probe body’s chief and Chattogram’s additional divisional commissioner Mizanur Rahman if they noted any lack of coordination among the various forces working there. He replied in the negative and said they are getting cooperation from all.

On 17 August, RAB’s director general Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun went to visit the spot where Sinha was killed. No police vehicles except some APBn members were seen in this entourage. The newsmen asked him about lack of coordination among different forces but he too replied that there was no such thing. RAB DG said he himself was working professionally regarding the case with no inhibitions.

All about controlling Cox’s Bazar

People from different sectors of Cox’s Bazar are frowning upon the conflict that has arisen among different forces after the Sinha murder. Many of them said Cox’s Bazar is a place in the country where everything is available. The sea, tourism, hills, Rohingyas, fish and dry fish businesses, drugs and human trafficking—everything was there in the district. Means of earning both legally and illegally was aplenty there. So, a battle of supremacy seemed to have cropped up in the district. The people of Cox’s Bazar want this battle to stop.

Cox’s Bazar chambers of commerce chief Abu Morshed Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that there is no shortage of money-making sources in the district . Business firms alone make transactions worth Tk 15 billion in a month in the district. No other district offers such a huge amount of legal income source.

The business community and law enforcers said, not only legal sources of income, but illegal money-making options too are rife in Cox’s Bazar. Yaba worth Tk 90 billion enter the country through this route. Also, the district is the hub of trafficking of Rohingya and other people. All these illegal businesses are worth hundreds of millions of taka.