LDC graduation: Discussions at WTO for facilities of 12 more years

Discussions are going on in full swing at the World Trade Organization (WTO) about a proposal on the continuation of trade facility to least developed countries (LDCs) for 12 years after graduation.

Last December, African country Chad as the chair of LDCs made the proposal at the WTO general council. Since then, representatives of the LDCs started discussing the proposal at different levels.

Now efforts are on to include the proposal in the agenda of the WTO ministerial conference to be held in Geneva, Switzerland in November next.

The proposal for the extension of trade facilities support is very important for Bangladesh. On 26 February, United National’s Committee for Development Policy (CDP) recommended graduating Bangladesh from the LDC status. If everything goes fine, Bangladesh will graduate from the LDC status in 2026.

On behalf of the LDCs, they proposed for an extension of trade facilities for 12 years after graduation to ensure sustainable development. If the WTO adopts the proposal, Bangladesh may enjoy the LDC trade facility until 2038.