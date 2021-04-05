Langalband, another ‘whimsical’ govt project

The ‘Infrastructure improvement of Langhandh maha ashtami holy bathing festival project’ was supposed to be completed in a coordinated manner.

But three different wings of the government took up separate projects, resulting in amplification of the total project cost at around Tk1,500 crore (Tk 15 billion).

This development extravaganza is now considered as another example of ‘whimsical’ projects by the government.

According to official documents, the local government engineering department (LGED) took up a project worth Tk121 crore (Tk1.21 billion) to build the ghats (jetty-like platforms), a shade, parking lot, toilets and some other facilities for the Langalbandh pilgrilms.

The road transport and bridges ministry took up another project worth Tk260 crore (Tk2.60 billion) to widen the connecting road and public works department took a Tk100 (Tk1 billion) crore project to build a hotel, theme park, amphitheater and other accessory establishments.

So far, LGED has spent Tk58 crore (Tk580 million) at its project.

The prime minister’s office (PMO), however, has directed to halt the LGED project midway as a fresh decision would require a comprehensive design on the whole project before resuming the development work.

In reality, pilgrims have yet to get improved infrastructure facilities at Langalbandh over last six years despite the prime minister orders to implement these.

Completion of the project is still uncertain.