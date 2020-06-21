Kuwait to freeze 5m dinar in company account of MP Shahid

Kuwait public prosecution has approached the Central Bank to freeze the bank accounts of the Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam and his company, who were being held in connection with cases related to human trafficking, visa selling and money laundering, according to Arab Times.

Informed sources stated that the financial balance of the company amounts to about 5 million dinar, including 3 million as company’s capital.

The prosecution has contacted the bank to freeze the accounts so that they do not withdraw as they have become suspicious and will be required to recover from it if the charges are proven before the courts, the sources told the daily.

Shahid, independent lawmaker from Lakshmipur-2, was held by Kuwait’s Criminal Investigation Department on June 6.