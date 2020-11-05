Kolkata Mohammedan on the verge of signing Jamal

Kolkata Mohammedan are close to signing Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuiyan for the upcoming I-League on a condition that the Indian outfit have to release Jamal for his current outfit — Saif SC — by April 20 next year.

There were whispers on social media since last July that the 30-year-old midfielder was going to play either in the upcoming Indian Super League or the I-League. But Jamal had denied anything such saying that he has not received any offers from any Indian outfits.

Kolkata Mohammedan, however, hinted last month that they were going to rope in Jamal.

Though the transfer window of the I-League has already been closed on October 24, Jamal has still an opportunity to play for Kolkata Mohammedan under a special clause of FIFA regulation. And Kolkata Mohammedan are taking this opportunity to sign Jamal with a mutual understanding with Saif SC.

“As we want Jamal to play for Saif SC from the second phase of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League, we have asked Jamal to discuss with Kolkata Mohammedan on whether he can sign the agreement till April 20,” Saif SC general secretary Mahbubur Rahman Suman said.

“We want to re-sign Jamal in the possible mid-season transfer window of Bangladesh Premier League from April 15 to 30 and field him in the second phase of the league. But the I-League is scheduled to end on April 30, so we need Jamal to be freed before April 20.”

“Jamal has already informed Mohammedan about the matter and if Kolkata Mohammedan agree to it, then we don’t have any objection in giving Jamal a clearance to play for Kolkata Mohammedan SC,” said Suman.

Suman also said that they have a replacement for Jamal.

“We want a Bangladeshi player to play overseas and it is our pride. We will face no problem with the departure of Jamal because we have a replacement for Jamal’s position though Jamal is a more experienced player,” said Suman.

It was learned that a tri-party agreement involving Jamal, Kolkata Mohammedan and Saif SC is going to be signed within a few days and Jamal is going to play in the I-League for the first time, six years after former captain Mamunul Islam was signed by Athletico de Kolkata for Indian Super League in 2014.