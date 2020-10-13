Kohli hails ‘super-human’ De Villiers after Bangalore’s massive win

Skipper Virat Kohli Monday praised AB de Villiers’ “super-human” effort on a sluggish pitch after the South African great hit a match-winning 73 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Bangalore thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in Sharjah as De Villiers stood tall with his 33-ball blitz and an unbeaten century stand with Kohli, who made 33.

Bangalore posted 194 for two, a total their bowlers defended by keeping down Kolkata to 112 for nine in 20 overs.