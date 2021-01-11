Kings win 2nd title on the trot

The Toyota accelerated at top speed but fell short of the Ferrari in the final of the Walton Federation Cup final yesterday as Bashundhara Kings beat Saif Sporting Club 1-0 at Bangabandhu National Stadium yesterday to lift the season’s curtain-raising tournament.

Argentinian striker Rahul Oscar Becerra separated the sides with a 52nd-minute strike that delivered back-to-back Federation Cup titles for Bashundhara. Saif SC, meanwhile, were denied the chance to write their name in history alongside Muktijoddha Sangsad and Sheikh Russel as the teams to win the tournament on their maiden appearance in the final since its introduction in 1980. Saif SC, the 13th team to play the Federation Cup final, had no such luck.

Before the final, Belgian coach Paul Joseph Put compared his Saif SC side and Bashundhara Kings to a Toyota and a Ferrari respectively. But although the latter eventually emerged as the superior force, Bashundhara faced a tough challenge from Saif SC, who delivered a brilliant performance in the second half and got within touching distance of the defending champions.

Buoyed by the vibrant presence of their supporters in the gallery, the final got off to a decent start with both sides attacking with intent. It did not appear that Saif SC were playing in their maiden final, that too against the star-studded Kings, who also lost their maiden Federation Cup final on debut but have not lost any of their three finals (2x Federation Cup, 1x Independence Cup) since.

Left-back Bishwanath Gosh and Becerra came close to giving Bashundhara Kings the lead within the first 20 minutes but opposing goalkeeper Pappu Hossain and defender Riyadul Islam Rafi kept Saif SC in the hunt by thwarting both efforts. National goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico was also solid under the Bashundhara sticks and made a brilliant save to tip over a dipping shot from Rahmat Mia in the 19th minute before again denying him in stoppage time of the first half.

After resumption, Saif began to exert tremendous pressure as they sought to break the deadlock, with right-back Rahmat watching another dipping shot from 30 yards brilliantly tipped over by Zico three minutes into the second half before Bashundhara took the lead against the run of play in the 52nd minute.

Breaking on the counter, Brazil’s Robson Da Silva played a long ball behind the Saif SC backline and Becerra controlled nicely before driving the ball to the far post from the right-hand side to give Bashundara an expected lead.

Becerra came close to doubling the lead but Saif SC but the ball was stunningly snatched from his feet by the Pappu before Saif SC’s Nigerian striker Kenneth Ngwoke sent shivers down Bashundhara’s spine by mustering three driving efforts which either went narrowly wide or were forced out for corners by Zico, who ensured that Kings would have yet another occasion to cheer.