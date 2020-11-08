Kings rout Uttar Bango as Women’s Football League resumes after 9 months

The seven-team Tricotex Women’s Football League 2019-20 resumed on Saturday after about nine months with league leader Bashundhara Kings crushing FC Uttar Bango by 7-0 goals in the 6th round first phase match at the Kamalapur Stadium in the capital.
After a barren first half, national coloured booter Krishna struck two goals while Sheuli, Tohura, Monica, Munna and Sabina scored one goal each for the national star-studded Kings, reports UNB.
With the day’ s well merited victory, Bashundhara Kings are comfortably dominating the league table securing full 18 points from straight six matches.
In the remaining 6th round matches, Kumilla United will face Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC at 12:00 noon while Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash will play Nasrin Sports Academy at 3:00pm on today (Sunday) at the same venue.
The 7th round first phase matches will be held on 10 and 11 November at the same venue.
After the 2nd registration window from 12-18 November the 2nd phase league matches will begin on 20 November and will conclude on 12 December at the same venue.