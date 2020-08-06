Killing of ex-Major Sinha: Teknaf OC taken into custody

Police have taken Pradeep Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, into custody this afternoon, hours after an arrest warrant was issued against him in a case filed over killing of Maj (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

Pradeep Kumar came to know that an arrest warrant was issued against him when he went to Divisional Police Hospital in Chattogram city’s Dampara area for receiving treatment today, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman.

After getting the information, the OC told police that he wanted to surrender before the Cox’s Bazar court that issued the arrest warrant against him, he said.

He was being taken to Cox’s Bazar, the commissioner said around 2:15pm when this report was filed.

The arrest warrants were issued against the OC and eight others soon after a case was recorded around 10:30 pm last night.