In a press release, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Khulna unit revealed this statistics on Friday.

Earlier on 7 July, the division reported the highest 60 deaths.

Among the deceased, 23 were in Khulna district, 14 in Khustia,10 in Jhenaidah, nine in Jashore, six in Chudanga, five in Meherpur, two in Bagerhat, one each in Narail and Magura.