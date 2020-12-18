Khulna clinch Bangabandhu T20 cup beating Chattogram by 5 runs

Gemcon Khulna beat Gazi Group Chattogram by five runs to clinch the title of Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Replying to Khulna’s 155, Chattogram’s Shykat Ali and Mosaddek Hossain made a 46-run partnership but the duo fell prey to successive deliveries of pacer Shohidul Islam in the third and fourth balls of the last over.

Khulna’s captain banked on Shohidul for defending 16 runs in the last over.

Shykat’s fighting 53 off four sixes went in vain.

Earlier, captain Mahmudullah Riyad scored an unbeaten 70 to guide Khulna to a challenging total of 155.