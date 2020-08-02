Khaleda Zia not being allowed to go abroad for treatment: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that they were waiting for party chairperson Khaleda Zia to be given a chance to go abroad for better medical treatment.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader expressed his hopes in this regard while paying respects on Saturday at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital city, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking to newsmen, Mirza Fakhrul said that Khaleda Zia was quite unwell. He said, “Her health problems persist and she isn’t being given the opportunity for medical treatment. She cannot go to the local hospitals given the prevailing circumstances.”

The BNP secretary general went on to say, “The physicians are unable to come over and she not being allowed to go abroad for treatment. We are waiting for her to be given that opportunity and hope she will get the chance.”