Khaleda unwell again, needs better treatment abroad: BNP

BNP today said that the party’s Chairperson Khaleda Zia is unwell once again.

“Khaleda Zia is very unwell. If she is not given better treatment, her life will be at risk,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Addressing a discussion in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, the BNP leader said, “We told you (government) repeatedly to release her (Khaleda). I am calling for allowing her to go abroad for better treatment, before it’s too late”

The 76-year-old former prime minister was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and she needs to be taken abroad immediately to an advanced health centre for proper treatment, he added.

Khaleda has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, as well as dental and eye complications. She was admitted to the hospital on November 13 and moved to the CCU the following day, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same healthcare facility.

Khaleda was sent to jail on February 8, 2018, in a corruption case. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she was given temporary release on certain conditions on March 25, 2020. The term of her release has been extended five times so far. The release was conditional that she will stay in her Gulshan residence and cannot leave the country.

Fakhrul also urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to apologise publicly for her remark on “pushing Khaleda into the river from the Padma bridge”.

“You issued a death threat to Khaleda Zia. She is the most popular leader to the country’s people, and was never defeated in any election,” he said, adding that it is unthinkable that such an “irresponsible” comment came from a prime minister.

“People in any civilised country will not tolerate such a remark. We ask you (PM) to offer an apology to people for your remark,” he said.

Issuing warning, the BNP leader said otherwise people will oust the government.

BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of press club protesting what they said the prime minister’s “indecent” comment on Padma Bridge involving Khaleda.