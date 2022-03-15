Khaleda, family’s corruption began soon after taking power in 2001: Joy

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ICT adviser today said Khaleda Zia and her family’s unbridled corruption began when the BNP-Jamaat alliance came to power in 2001.

During this time, the corruption of Khaleda Zia’s two sons, Tarique and Koko, skyrocketed. Her brothers were also heavily involved in massive corruption, Joy posted on his verified Facebook page along with a video today.

He also wrote that reports on corruption and irregularities were published one after the other in daily newspapers. However, Begum Khaleda Zia frequently praised rather than condemned the anomalies.

Joy stated that he will discuss the BNP-Jamaat alliance government’s misrule on his Facebook page regularly and urged everyone to follow him and leave comments on the posts.